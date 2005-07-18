Iréne TheorinSoprano. Born 18 June 1963
Iréne Theorin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e14d12c0-9233-4f5c-835d-9f563019eead
Iréne Theorin Biography (Wikipedia)
Lena Sofie "Iréne" Theorin (born 18 June 1963) is a Swedish dramatic soprano opera singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iréne Theorin Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e66mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-18T08:05:29
18
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist