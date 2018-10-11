The In CrowdReggae
The In Crowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1461504-72d8-4051-953c-ed4cb144c9e1
The In Crowd Biography (Wikipedia)
The In Crowd are a popular Jamaican reggae showband who had their commercial peak in the late 1970s, best known for the singles "We Play Reggae" and "Back a Yard". They split up in the 1980s but reformed in 2014 to record a new album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The In Crowd Tracks
Sort by
Back A Yard
The In Crowd
Back A Yard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back A Yard
Last played on
Baby My Love
The In Crowd
Baby My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby My Love
Last played on
His Majesty Is Coming
The In Crowd
His Majesty Is Coming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His Majesty Is Coming
Last played on
Mango Walk
The In Crowd
Mango Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mango Walk
Last played on
I WIsh I Was In Glasgow
The In Crowd
I WIsh I Was In Glasgow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I WIsh I Was In Glasgow
Last played on
We Play Reggae
The In Crowd
We Play Reggae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Play Reggae
Last played on
Getting Cozy
The In Crowd
Getting Cozy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Cozy
Last played on
Dedicated To Jah
The In Crowd
Dedicated To Jah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dedicated To Jah
Last played on
Born In Ethiopia (Warbox dubplate special)
The In Crowd
Born In Ethiopia (Warbox dubplate special)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born In Ethiopia (Warbox dubplate special)
Last played on
The In Crowd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist