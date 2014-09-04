TOPSJ-Pop Group. Formed 1986. Disbanded 1991
TOPS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e14554f9-b8e0-4223-9843-9af7f01f5368
TOPS Tracks
Sort by
Way To Be Loved
TOPS
Way To Be Loved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3pbk.jpglink
Way To Be Loved
Last played on
Way to be Loved
TOPS
Way to be Loved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way to be Loved
Last played on
Diamond Look
TOPS
Diamond Look
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamond Look
Last played on
Turn Your Love Around
TOPS
Turn Your Love Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Away
TOPS
Go Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Away
Last played on
TOPS Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist