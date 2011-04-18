MetisBorn 28 March 1984
Metis
1984-03-28
Metis Biography (Wikipedia)
Metis (born March 28, 1984 in Hiroshima) is a Japanese female reggae singer songwriter. She debuted in her early as an R&B artist, but after her first single and album, she signed to another record label to pursue a reggae career.
Champion
