Make ModelFormed October 2006. Disbanded December 2008
Make Model were a Scottish 6 piece indie band formed in Glasgow and formerly signed to EMI. They have released three singles to date and their debut album was due for release in 2008 but there are currently no plans to release it.
THE LSB
The Was
