Yukihiro TakahashiBorn 6 June 1952
Yukihiro Takahashi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1410ddc-9745-4b5d-814d-77eb0cdfa6ad
Yukihiro Takahashi Biography (Wikipedia)
Yukihiro Takahashi (高橋 幸宏 Takahashi Yukihiro, born June 6, 1952) is a Japanese musician, singer, record producer and actor, who is best known internationally as the drummer and lead vocalist of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, and as the former drummer of the Sadistic Mika Band. He is currently a member of the group METAFIVE.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yukihiro Takahashi Tracks
Sort by
Charge
Yukihiro Takahashi
Charge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charge
Last played on
Drip Dry Eyes
Yukihiro Takahashi
Drip Dry Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drip Dry Eyes
Last played on
Yukihiro Takahashi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist