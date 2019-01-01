Iyeoka Okoawo
Iyeoka Okoawo (born April 28, 1975) is a Nigerian-American poet, recording artist, singer, activist, educator and TEDGlobal Fellow. Her music includes elements from soul, R&B, rock, hip hop, and jazz.
