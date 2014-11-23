Siegfried WagnerBorn 6 June 1869. Died 4 August 1930
Siegfried Wagner
1869-06-06
Siegfried Wagner Biography (Wikipedia)
Siegfried Wagner (6 June 1869 – 4 August 1930) was a German composer and conductor, the son of Richard Wagner. He was an opera composer and the artistic director of the Bayreuth Festival from 1908 to 1930.
Der Schmied von Marienburg - Overture
Prelude to Act III – Bruder Lustig
Prelude to Act III – Bruder Lustig
