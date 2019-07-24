Matthew WrightTv presenter. Born 8 July 1965
Matthew Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e13d7eeb-ac7c-419b-b564-9ed28a1f03d4
Matthew Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Matthew Wright (born 8 July 1965 in Richmond upon Thames, Surrey) is an English television presenter and former tabloid journalist. He worked as a journalist for The Sun and was a showbusiness gossip columnist for The Daily Mirror before launching a television career. He is best known for being the host of the Channel 5 topical debate show The Wright Stuff from 2000 to 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Wright Tracks
Sort by
Crepuscule in Nickelsdorf. Part 6
Evan Parker
Crepuscule in Nickelsdorf. Part 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Crepuscule in Nickelsdorf. Part 6
Last played on
Back to artist