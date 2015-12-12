Johan SöderqvistFilm score composer. Born 11 February 1966
Johan Söderqvist
1966-02-11
Johan Söderqvist Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Söderqvist (born 11 February 1966) is a Swedish film score composer.
Johan Söderqvist Tracks
Let the Right One In (2008) - Eli's Theme
