The Lines were a four-piece indie rock band from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England who were signed to Amboy Road Records, although previously had released their debut single on Weekender Records in February 2008.

The Lines formed in 2006 with lifetime school friends Dean Bate and Alex Ohm. The Lines released their debut single 'Domino Effect' on Weekender Records on 25 February 2008. Edwards & Titley left the group in late 2008. The band split up in 2013.

The Lines achieved various support slots between 2006-2008 which have included The Killers, Editors, The Maccabees, The Twang, The Charlatans, Babyshambles, Jack Peñate, Supergrass, Ian Brown and Good Shoes. They also headlined at Birmingham ArtsFest and the Bang Music Festival at Donington Park, in front of 80,000 people.

On 11 February 2008, the band performed an acoustic version of their debut single during the half-time at the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Stoke City Championship football match to more than 28,000 people. The Lines staged concerts of their own, including sell-out shows at local Wolverhampton venues Little Civic, Civic Bar and, on 23 February 2008, the 1,200 capacity Wulfrun Hall.