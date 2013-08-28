Indian Summer was an early and influential American emo band originally from Oakland, California. Their sound leaned heavily on loud-soft dynamics. Many of their songs built up to chaotic, cathartic climaxes.[citation needed]

The band released a full 7" on Repercussion Records, split 7" with Embassy, and split 7 inches with Current and Ordination of Aaron. They also released a song on the Eucalyptus compilation (2x7") on Tree Records, a song on the Food Not Bombs compilation LP on Inchworm Records, and a song on the Ghost Dance compilation (2x7") on Slave Cut Records. The discography Science 1994 was released in 2002/2008 and Hidden Arithmetic, an entirely live album consisting of one live set and a live radio broadcast, in 2006, both on the Future Recordings label. Science 1994 has been named as the 37th best emo album by Rolling Stone.