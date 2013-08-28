Indian SummerEmo band from USA. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1994
Indian Summer Biography (Wikipedia)
Indian Summer was an early and influential American emo band originally from Oakland, California. Their sound leaned heavily on loud-soft dynamics. Many of their songs built up to chaotic, cathartic climaxes.[citation needed]
The band released a full 7" on Repercussion Records, split 7" with Embassy, and split 7 inches with Current and Ordination of Aaron. They also released a song on the Eucalyptus compilation (2x7") on Tree Records, a song on the Food Not Bombs compilation LP on Inchworm Records, and a song on the Ghost Dance compilation (2x7") on Slave Cut Records. The discography Science 1994 was released in 2002/2008 and Hidden Arithmetic, an entirely live album consisting of one live set and a live radio broadcast, in 2006, both on the Future Recordings label. Science 1994 has been named as the 37th best emo album by Rolling Stone.
Indian Summer Tracks
Sort by