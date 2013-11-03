Simon Emmerson (born 12 February 1956) is a record producer, guitarist, DJ, musical director at Lush, and founder of the group Afro Celt Sound System.

He is also the main organiser of The Imagined Village, a collaborative work from many roots artists. Emmerson also plays on this album.

In 1995 Emmerson was nominated for a Grammy for his production work on Baaba Maal's album Firin' in Fouta.

Earlier in his career, under the pseudonym Simon Booth, he was a member of the bands Working Week and Weekend, played guitar on Everything but the Girl's debut album Eden and produced records for Baaba Maal and Manu Dibango.

Emmerson is a keen bird watcher.