Simon Emmerson (Born 12 February 1956)
Simon Emmerson Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Emmerson (born 12 February 1956) is a record producer, guitarist, DJ, musical director at Lush, and founder of the group Afro Celt Sound System.
He is also the main organiser of The Imagined Village, a collaborative work from many roots artists. Emmerson also plays on this album.
In 1995 Emmerson was nominated for a Grammy for his production work on Baaba Maal's album Firin' in Fouta.
Earlier in his career, under the pseudonym Simon Booth, he was a member of the bands Working Week and Weekend, played guitar on Everything but the Girl's debut album Eden and produced records for Baaba Maal and Manu Dibango.
Emmerson is a keen bird watcher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hard Times Of Old England
Hard Times of Old England
