Phil PerryUS R&B/jazz singer, songwriter & musician. Born 12 January 1952
Phil Perry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e133fafe-b924-437a-aa19-facfa9e2bcd5
Phil Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Eugene "Phil" Perry (born January 12, 1952 in Springfield, Illinois) is an American R&B singer, songwriter, musician and a former member of the soul group The Montclairs from 1971 to 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Perry Tracks
Sort by
Call Me
Phil Perry
Call Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me
Last played on
Phil Perry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist