OK Go is an American rock band originally from Chicago, Illinois, now based in Los Angeles, California. The band is composed of Damian Kulash (lead vocals, guitar), Tim Nordwind (bass guitar and vocals), Dan Konopka (drums and percussion) and Andy Ross (guitar, keyboards and vocals), who joined them in 2005, replacing Andy Duncan. The band is known for its often quirky and elaborate one-take music videos.
The original members formed as OK Go in 1998 and released two studio albums before Duncan's departure. The band's video for "Here It Goes Again" won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 2007.
Here It Goes Again
OK Go
Here It Goes Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
Get Over It
OK Go
Get Over It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
Get Over It
Last played on
Shooting The Moon
OK Go
Shooting The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
Shooting The Moon
Last played on
White Knuckles
OK Go
White Knuckles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
White Knuckles
Last played on
Invincible
OK Go
Invincible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yncrv.jpglink
Invincible
Last played on
The One Moment
OK Go
The One Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
The One Moment
Last played on
1000 Miles Per Hour
OK Go
1000 Miles Per Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
1000 Miles Per Hour
Last played on
I Won't Let You Down
OK Go
I Won't Let You Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
I Won't Let You Down
Last played on
Lullaby
OK Go
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
The Writing's OnThe Wall
OK Go
The Writing's OnThe Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypd.jpglink
The Writing's OnThe Wall
Last played on
