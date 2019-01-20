SeraniBorn 7 June 1982
Craig Serani Marsh (born 7 June 1982), known professionally as Serani, is a Jamaican dancehall artist who has a joint venture deal with Phase One Communications in NYC. He is best known for his involvement in Sean Paul's album The Trinity and his 2010 single "No Games" that has sold 400,000 singles so far.[citation needed] Serani also released many hit singles, such as "Skip to My Luu", "Doh" and "She Loves Me".[citation needed]
No Games
Serani
No Games
No Games
Unfinished Business Riddim Medley (feat. Assassin & Serani)
Mavado
Unfinished Business Riddim Medley (feat. Assassin & Serani)
Unfinished Business Riddim Medley (feat. Assassin & Serani)
Skip To My Luu (feat. Ding Dong)
Serani
Skip To My Luu (feat. Ding Dong)
Skip To My Luu (feat. Ding Dong)
Doh
Serani
Doh
Doh
No Games
Roman Kay X Bootleg & Serani
No Games
No Games
We Dancing
Serani
We Dancing
We Dancing
No Games (Toddla T Dubplate)
Serani
No Games (Toddla T Dubplate)
