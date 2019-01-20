Craig Serani Marsh (born 7 June 1982), known professionally as Serani, is a Jamaican dancehall artist who has a joint venture deal with Phase One Communications in NYC. He is best known for his involvement in Sean Paul's album The Trinity and his 2010 single "No Games" that has sold 400,000 singles so far.[citation needed] Serani also released many hit singles, such as "Skip to My Luu", "Doh" and "She Loves Me".[citation needed]