Uwe GronostayBorn 25 October 1939. Died 29 November 2008
Uwe Gronostay
1939-10-25
Uwe Gronostay Biography (Wikipedia)
Uwe Gronostay (25 October 1939 – 29 November 2008) was a German choral conductor and composer.
Born in Hildesheim, he grew up in Braunschweig and was already organist of the Jakobikirche at age 15. He studied church music in Bremen and worked as church musician, organ teacher and freelance worker for Radio Bremen. In 1972 he was appointed director of the RIAS Kammerchor. He also conducted from 1982 to 2002 the Philharmonischer Chor Berlin [de], and from 1987 to 1998 the Nederlands Kamerkoor in Amsterdam.
He was a professor of choral conducting in Frankfurt, later from 1989 and 2003 at the Hochschule der Künste Berlin.
Uwe Gronostay Tracks
Qui habitat
Hendrik Andriessen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx72q.jpglink
Last played on
Die Nachtigall (Op. 59 no. 4); Lerchengesang (Op. 48 no. 4)
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Sonnet No.43 [When most I wink]
Jurriaan Andriessen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx72q.jpglink
Last played on
In the woods (6 Songs to sing in the open air, Op.41)
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Morning Prayer from 6 songs to sing outside, Op 6 No 5
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Die Nachtigall
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Chanson d'automne
Alphons Diepenbrock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx72q.jpglink
Last played on
Missa Brevis
Zoltán Kodály
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Last played on
An den Vetter [To my cousin]
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Performer
Last played on
Frueseitige Fruehling from Op.59
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Im Gruenen from Op.59
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Last played on
Wider den Ubermut
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Canamus, amici, canamus; Finnigan's wake [Finnegan's
Henk Badings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Ave Maria; Alleluja-Vers 'Virga Jesse'; Hymnus 'Vexilla regis'
Anton Bruckner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Last played on
Virga Jesse floruit
Anton Bruckner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Last played on
Pange lingua
Anton Bruckner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Last played on
Ave Maria
Anton Bruckner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Last played on
