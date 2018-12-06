Bugz in the Attic is a collective of DJs and producers based in West London, who are prominent in broken beat. The collective includes Orin Walters (Afronaught), Paul Dolby (Seiji), Kaidi Tatham, Daz-I-Kue, Alex Phountzi (Neon Phusion), Cliff Scott, Mark Force and Matt Lord. The collective founded in late 96' also has a label, BitaSweet Records, and a studio, The BitaSuite. The group also runs its own Co-Op club night at Plastic People in Shoreditch, London. They have released numerous singles as well as remixes and compilations. Their debut album Back in the Doghouse was released in July 2006, on V2 Records.

The group contributed a track titled "Zombie (Part One)" to the Red Hot Organization's tribute album to Fela Kuti, Red Hot and Riot.

Their single "Booty La La" reached #44 on the UK Singles Chart in January 2005.