Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Fanfare for St. Edmundsbury for 3 trumpets
Benjamin Britten
Ricercar del Duodecimo Tuono
Andrea Gabrieli
2 Motets arr. Maxwell Davies for brass quintet
Carlo Gesualdo
Dance Suite, after Arbeau
Leslie Pearson
O vos omnes (2 motets arr. Peter Maxwell Davies)
Carlo Gesualdo
Hark! The herald angels sing
Felix Mendelssohn
Choir
Tower Music from Leipzig Intrada 1, 2 & 3
Johann Christoph Pezel
