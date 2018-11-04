Allan JonesAmerican actor and singer. Born 14 October 1907. Died 27 June 1992
Allan Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1256c4d-cdbc-419b-9f5f-349e67c67142
Allan Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Jones (October 14, 1907 – June 27, 1992) was an American actor and tenor. For many years, he was married to actress Irene Hervey; their son is American pop singer Jack Jones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Allan Jones Tracks
Sort by
Make Believe
Irene Dunne
Make Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Believe
Last played on
The Donkey Serenade
Allan Jones
The Donkey Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donkey Serenade
Last played on
Falling In Love With Love
Allan Jones
Falling In Love With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling In Love With Love
Last played on
Alone
Allan Jones
Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone
Last played on
Make Believe
Allan Jones
Make Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Believe
Last played on
If
Allan Jones
If
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If
Performer
Last played on
Sweethearts
Allan Jones
Sweethearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweethearts
Performer
Last played on
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Allan Jones
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Last played on
Falling in love with love (with Orchestra conducted by Robert Armbruster)
Allan Jones
Falling in love with love (with Orchestra conducted by Robert Armbruster)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the Things You Are
Allan Jones
All the Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the Things You Are
Last played on
Falling in Love
Allan Jones
Falling in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling in Love
Last played on
Allan Jones Links
Back to artist