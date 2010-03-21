The Latin Chamber Pop Ensemble
The Latin Chamber Pop Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1247b1f-9018-473c-ae1d-91de85b110fc
Tracks
Sort by
The Battle of Marathon (feat. The Latin Chamber Pop Ensemble)
Lesley Spencer
The Battle of Marathon (feat. The Latin Chamber Pop Ensemble)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Battle of Marathon (feat. The Latin Chamber Pop Ensemble)
Last played on
Back to artist