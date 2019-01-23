Regina BelleBorn 17 July 1963
Regina Belle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1235abf-1fab-40a5-833a-057968d90e48
Regina Belle Biography (Wikipedia)
Regina Belle (born July 17, 1963) is an American singer–songwriter and actress who first started her career in the mid–1980s. Known for her singles, "Baby Come to Me" (1989) and "Make It Like It Was" (1990), Belle's most notable for two hit duets, both with Peabo Bryson: "Without You", the love theme from the comedy film Leonard Part 6, recorded in 1987 and "A Whole New World", the main theme of the Disney's animated feature film Aladdin, recorded in 1992, with which Belle and Bryson won the Grammy award. The theme song "Far Longer than Forever" from the animated movie The Swan Princess, performed with Jeffrey Osborne was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1995 for Best Original Song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Regina Belle Tracks
Sort by
A Whole New World
Peabo Bryson
A Whole New World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Whole New World
Last played on
Come To Me
Regina Belle
Come To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come To Me
Last played on
Good Lovin'
Regina Belle
Good Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Lovin'
Last played on
Baby Come To Me
Regina Belle
Baby Come To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Come To Me
Last played on
A Whole New World (Aladdin)
Regina Belle
A Whole New World (Aladdin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Whole New World (Aladdin)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Regina Belle
Regina Belle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist