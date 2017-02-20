Beverly 'Guitar' WatkinsBorn 6 April 1939
Beverly 'Guitar' Watkins
Beverly 'Guitar' Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Beverly "Guitar" Watkins (born April 6, 1939, Atlanta, Georgia, United States) is an American blues guitarist. Sandra Pointer-Jones wrote, "Beverly Watkins is a pyrotechnic guitar maven whose searing, ballistic attacks on the guitar have become allegorical tales within the blues community." George Varga, reviewing her debut CD, observed that Watkins “sings and plays with enough poise and verve to make musicians half her age or younger consider alternative means of employment.”
