Alboran Trio is an Italian jazz piano trio consisting of Paolo Paliaga (piano), Gigi Biolcati (drums and percussion) and Dino Contenti (bass). The name is derived from the uninhabited Mediterranean island of Alborán, which lies between the Andalusian coast and North Africa. It is intended both to emphasize a mystical atmosphere of music and to point to the influence of European musical tradition and the African roots of rhythm.