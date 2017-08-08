Alboran TrioFormed 2004
Alboran Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e11da4c7-19f3-4156-81b1-65adf1ae2846
Alboran Trio Biography (Wikipedia)
Alboran Trio is an Italian jazz piano trio consisting of Paolo Paliaga (piano), Gigi Biolcati (drums and percussion) and Dino Contenti (bass). The name is derived from the uninhabited Mediterranean island of Alborán, which lies between the Andalusian coast and North Africa. It is intended both to emphasize a mystical atmosphere of music and to point to the influence of European musical tradition and the African roots of rhythm.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alboran Trio Tracks
Sort by
Balkan Air
Alboran Trio
Balkan Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balkan Air
Last played on
Alboran Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist