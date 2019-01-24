Galina Pavlovna VishnevskayaBorn 25 October 1926. Died 11 December 2012
Galina Pavlovna Vishnevskaya
1926-10-25
Galina Pavlovna Vishnevskaya (née Ivanova, Russian: Гали́на Па́вловна Вишне́вская; 25 October 1926 – 11 December 2012) was a Russian soprano opera singer and recitalist who was named a People's Artist of the USSR in 1966. She was the wife of cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, and mother to their two daughters, Olga and Elena Rostropovich.
Tracks
Act 1: "Zherebyónok k koby' lke torópitsa" from Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Op. 29
Dmitri Shostakovich
Evgeny Onegin: End of the Letter Scene Act 1 scene 2
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Orchestra
Amid the din of the ball, Op. 38 no.3
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Let us sleep now (War Requiem)
Benjamin Britten
Dies Irae (War Requiem)
Benjamin Britten
Choir
Sanctus (War Requiem)
Benjamin Britten
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Op 29 (extract)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of Mtsensk, Op. 29, Act 2: 'opyat Usnul'(Katerina, Ghost Of Boris)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Boris Godunov: Love duet
Modest Mussorgsky
Orchestra
7 Romances On Poems Of Alexandr Blok Op.127 For Soprano And Piano Trio
Dmitri Shostakovich
War Requiem: Lacrimosa; Move him into the sun
Benjamin Britten
Let us sleep now...In paradisum from War Requiem
Benjamin Britten
Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District - Katerina's Aria (Act 1)
Dmitri Shostakovich
5 Satires Op.109 For Soprano And Piano
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District - Opera In 4 Acts Op.29 - Act 1, sc.2; Ay!
Dmitri Shostakovich
None but the lonely heart, Op 6 No. 6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
War and Peace: Scene 6
Sergei Prokofiev
Dies Irae (War Requiem, excerpt) (feat. London Symphony Chorus, London Symphony Orchestra, Peter Pears & Galina Pavlovna Vishnevskaya)
Benjamin Britten
War Requiem - Agnus Dei and Let us Sleep (feat. Peter Pears & Galina Pavlovna Vishnevskaya)
Benjamin Britten
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-15T08:24:27
15
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
