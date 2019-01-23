Graham Central StationFormed 1973
Graham Central Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e11c5e9a-8b3a-44c2-9a71-b7a00b5fb8d5
Graham Central Station Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Central Station is an American funk band named after founder Larry Graham (formerly of Sly & the Family Stone). The name is a pun on New York City's Grand Central Terminal, often colloquially called Grand Central Station.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Graham Central Station Tracks
Sort by
The Jam
Graham Central Station
The Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jam
Last played on
Star Walk
Graham Central Station
Star Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Star Walk
Last played on
Hair
Graham Central Station
Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hair
Last played on
It's Alright
Graham Central Station
It's Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Alright
Last played on
'Tis Your Kind of Music
Graham Central Station
'Tis Your Kind of Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Tis Your Kind of Music
Last played on
Feel the Need
Graham Central Station
Feel the Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k1kfr.jpglink
Feel the Need
Last played on
Can You Handle It?
Graham Central Station
Can You Handle It?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Handle It?
Last played on
Release Yourself
Graham Central Station
Release Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Release Yourself
Last played on
Raise Up
Graham Central Station
Raise Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raise Up
Last played on
It's The Engine In Me
Graham Central Station
It's The Engine In Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's The Engine In Me
Last played on
Higher Ground
Graham Central Station
Higher Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher Ground
Last played on
Do You Want To Dance?
Graham Central Station
Do You Want To Dance?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Want To Dance?
Last played on
Movin'
Graham Central Station
Movin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060hd98.jpglink
Movin'
Last played on
Now Do U Wanna Show
Graham Central Station
Now Do U Wanna Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pow
Graham Central Station
Pow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pow
Last played on
Now Do U Wanta Dance
Graham Central Station
Now Do U Wanta Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GCS Drum Line
Graham Central Station
GCS Drum Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GCS Drum Line
Last played on
Dance to the Music
Graham Central Station
Dance to the Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance to the Music
Last played on
It Ain't No Fun To Me
Graham Central Station
It Ain't No Fun To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Ain't No Fun To Me
Last played on
We're been Waiting
Graham Central Station
We're been Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're been Waiting
Last played on
I Can't Stand The Rain
Graham Central Station
I Can't Stand The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stand The Rain
Last played on
Playlists featuring Graham Central Station
Graham Central Station Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist