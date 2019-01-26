Indoor PetsFormerly Get Inuit. Formed 30 August 2013
2013-08-30
Indoor Pets Performances & Interviews
- Indoor Pets Maida Vale Session!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ynxd8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ynxd8.jpg2019-01-23T00:10:00.000ZIndoor Pets return to Maida Vale to perform new music from their upcoming album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ysxqj
Indoor Pets Maida Vale Session!
- On The Playlist: Indoor Pets - Being Strangehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pqp3w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pqp3w.jpg2018-10-26T05:00:00.000ZOn The Playlist: Indoor Pets - Being Strangehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pqns6
On The Playlist: Indoor Pets - Being Strange
- Jamie Get Inuit Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04507vx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04507vx.jpg2017-05-06T22:35:00.000ZJamie from Get Inuit joins Abbie McCarthy on the phone.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0525d0p
Jamie Get Inuit Interview
- Jamie from Get Inuit's Christmas Jamshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03my72b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03my72b.jpg2016-12-17T20:45:00.000ZJamie from Get Inuit pops in to play us some Christmas tunes he's written. Sort of...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ls20f
Jamie from Get Inuit's Christmas Jams
- Interview with Get Inuithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044xgbk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044xgbk.jpg2016-08-20T19:30:00.000ZJamie from Get Inuit delivers their new single, our Record of the Weekhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044xgc2
Interview with Get Inuit
- LeeFest: Get Inuithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04381q2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04381q2.jpg2016-08-01T15:15:00.000ZAbbie McCarthy chats to Get Inuit straight after their performance at Leefest 2016. They tell Abbie how the show went and about their brand new single 'Teriyaki'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04385sm
LeeFest: Get Inuit
- Interview with Get Inuit at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday partyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03my72b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03my72b.jpg2016-03-16T17:35:00.000ZGet Inuit talk to BBC Introducing in Kent after their performance at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday partyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03my73z
Interview with Get Inuit at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday party
Indoor Pets Tracks
Sort by
Indoor Pets R1 Mashup - Radio 1 Session - RX 18/01/2018
Indoor Pets R1 Mashup - Radio 1 Session - RX 18/01/2018
Heavy Thoughts - Radio 1 Session - RX 18/01/2018
Heavy Thoughts - Radio 1 Session - RX 18/01/2018
Pro Procrastinator
Pro Procrastinator
Pro Procrastinator (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Pro Procrastinator (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Heavy Thoughts (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Heavy Thoughts (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Indoor Pets R1 Mashup (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Indoor Pets R1 Mashup (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Being Strange (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Being Strange (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jan 2019)
Being Strange
Being Strange
Being Strange
Hi
Hi
Hi
Barbiturates
Barbiturates
All My Friends - Live From First 50 x BBC Music Introducing
All My Friends - Live From First 50 x BBC Music Introducing
Teriyaki
Teriyaki
Teriyaki
Upcoming Events
9
Apr
2019
Indoor Pets
Moles Club, Bath, UK
10
Apr
2019
Indoor Pets
Arts Club - Main Room, Liverpool, UK
11
Apr
2019
Indoor Pets
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
12
Apr
2019
Indoor Pets
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
14
Apr
2019
Indoor Pets
Think Tank? at Digital, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
