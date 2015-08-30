Joe HolmesBorn 11 June 1963
Joe Holmes
1963-06-11
Joe Holmes Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Holmes (born June 11, 1963) is an American heavy metal guitarist best known for his stint with Ozzy Osbourne between 1995 and 2001. He has also played with Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth and the L.A. band Lizzy Borden in addition to leading his own bands, Terriff, and currently, Farmikos.
