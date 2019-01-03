Los Campesinos! are a seven-piece indie pop band from Cardiff, Wales, formed in early 2006 at Cardiff University. Though the band formed in Wales, none of the members are Welsh. The band has gone through several lineup changes during their career, with their current lineup consisting of Gareth Campesinos! (lead vocals, lyrics), Neil Campesinos! (guitar), Tom Campesinos! (guitar), Rob Campesinos! (guitar, other instruments), Kim Campesinos! (keyboards, vocals), Matt Campesinos! (bass) and Jason Campesinos! (drums). Gareth, Neil and Tom are the only remaining original members still in the band.

The band released their debut album, Hold on Now, Youngster..., in February 2008 and followed this up by releasing their second album, We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed, in October that year. The band had previously referred to this release as a 'record' or an 'extended EP', before ultimately deciding to refer to it as their second album out of simplicity. Their third album, entitled Romance Is Boring, was released on 1 February 2010. Their fourth full-length release, Hello Sadness, was released on 14 November 2011. The band's fifth album, No Blues, was released on 29 October 2013. Their sixth, Sick Scenes, was released on 24 February 2017.