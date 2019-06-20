Robby TakacBorn 30 September 1964
Robby Takac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1168d51-f5a0-47f5-adcb-b617fd09a086
Robby Takac Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Carl Takac Jr. (born September 30, 1964) is an American rock bassist and vocalist. Takac is one of the founding members of the Goo Goo Dolls, along with Johnny Rzeznik.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robby Takac Tracks
Sort by
Iris
Jamie Muhoberac
Iris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10n.jpglink
Iris
Last played on
Back to artist