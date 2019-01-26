Dan Bettridge
1994
Dan Bettridge Performances & Interviews
- Dan Bettridge - The Great Escape 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0562h8z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0562h8z.jpg2017-06-16T09:47:10.000ZDan Bettridge performing for Horizons at The Great Escape 2017/Dan Bettridge yn perfformio I Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Great Escape 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0562gb2
Dan Bettridge - The Great Escape 2017
- HAY FESTIVAL 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiauhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048tly5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048tly5.jpg2016-09-23T14:43:00.000ZRecorded at Truck 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Gwyl y Gelli 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048tlz9
HAY FESTIVAL 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiau
- Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsInhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zwpsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zwpsn.jpg2016-06-29T14:00:00.000ZOur time around Hay-on-Wye in May 2016/ Gorwelion yn y Gelli Gandryll, Mai 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zwpx6
Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsIn
- Dan Bettridge - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'If It Hadn't Been for Love'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fljpd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fljpd.jpg2016-01-18T12:43:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fv5yh
Dan Bettridge - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'If It Hadn't Been for Love'
- Dan Bettridge - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Memphis Tennessee'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fljns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fljns.jpg2016-01-18T12:43:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fv5yj
Dan Bettridge - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Memphis Tennessee'
- Dan Bettridge - Harvey's Angel @ X Music Festival Cardiffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wl7j8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wl7j8.jpg2015-07-08T14:27:00.000ZDan performing 'Harvey's Angel' during his afternoon set on Saturday 13th June.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wl7xn
Dan Bettridge - Harvey's Angel @ X Music Festival Cardiff
Dan Bettridge Tracks
Old Man
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Third Eye Blind
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Metagirl
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Rosie Darling
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
NYC Midnight Train (live from the Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Dan Bettridge
Old Man (live from the Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Dan Bettridge
Heavenly Father (live from the Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Dan Bettridge
Some Things
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Legacy
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Blame
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Heavenly Father
Dan Bettridge
Last played on
Legacy (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 29 June 2017)
Dan Bettridge
Heavenly Father (Live At the Great Escape)
Dan Bettridge
Playlists featuring Dan Bettridge
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
Dan Bettridge, The Brother Brothers
The Crypt - St Davids, Swansea, UK
16
May
2019
Dan Bettridge, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, The Beths, Boy Azooga, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Seazoo, Underline The Sky!, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Tallies, Straight Jacket Legends, Katie Mac, Chupa Cabra, AF THE NAYSAYER, Alffa, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Matthew Frederick, Little Folk, Gwilym, The Shudders, Jemma Roper, Gravves, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Rosey Cale, Maines, Andy Hickie, Bryony Sier, Zac White, Lewys, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Namsaké, Red Telephone (UK), Aiden Keryn, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
24
May
2019
Dan Bettridge
Unknown venue, Pembroke, UK
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Truck 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9rrzc
Truck Festival, Oxon
2016-07-15T07:36:18
15
Jul
2016
Horizons: Truck 2016
12:00
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: Hay Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2gv2m
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
2016-05-28T07:36:18
28
May
2016
Horizons: Hay Festival
18:30
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
Horizons: Hay Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2gv2m
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
2016-05-28T07:36:18
28
May
2016
Horizons: Hay Festival
18:30
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e46c8g
The Lexington, London
2015-12-07T07:36:18
7
Dec
2015
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
The Lexington, London
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er6c8g
Sŵn Festival
2015-11-07T07:36:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02p6y1z.jpg
7
Nov
2015
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
