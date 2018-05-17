Valery GilmanovRussian bass
Valery Gilmanov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e10d3695-7055-4ab3-8cb9-142ffe1adfad
Valery Gilmanov Tracks
Sort by
The Snow Maiden - Acts 3 and 4
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Snow Maiden - Acts 3 and 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Snow Maiden - Acts 3 and 4
Choir
Orchestra
The Snow Maiden - Acts 1 and 2
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Snow Maiden - Acts 1 and 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Snow Maiden - Acts 1 and 2
Choir
Orchestra
The Snow Maiden - Prologue
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Snow Maiden - Prologue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Snow Maiden - Prologue
Choir
Orchestra
Back to artist