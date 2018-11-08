Blind Boy PaxtonBorn 26 January 1989
Blind Boy Paxton
1989-01-26
Blind Boy Paxton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton (born January 26, 1989) is an American musician from Los Angeles. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Paxton's style draws from blues and jazz music before World War II and was influenced by Fats Waller and "Blind" Lemon Jefferson. According to Will Friedwald in the Wall Street Journal, Paxton is "virtually the only music-maker of his generation—playing guitar, banjo, piano and violin, among other implements—to fully assimilate the blues idiom of the 1920s and '30s, the blues of Bessie Smith and Lonnie Johnson."
Blind Boy Paxton Tracks
Lost My Appetite For Chicken
Lost My Appetite For Chicken
Massa Am A Stingy Man
Candy Man
Candy Man
Hesitation Blues
Hesitation Blues
Mississippi Bottom
Mississippi Bottom
What's Gonna Become of Me
Motherless Child Blues
Motherless Child Blues
Dirtiest Little Darlin'
Dirtiest Little Darlin'
34 Blues
34 Blues
Me And The Devil Blues
Me And The Devil Blues
Down The Dirt Road Blues
Down The Dirt Road Blues
See That My Grave is Kept Clean
See That My Grave is Kept Clean
Railroad Bill
Railroad Bill
