Papa SanJamaican reggae, dancehall and gospel singer. Born 1967
Papa San
1967
Papa San Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyrone Thompson, (born July 1, 1967) better known as Papa San, is a Jamaican reggae, dancehall and gospel singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papa San Tracks
Step Pon Di Enemy
Papa San
Step Pon Di Enemy
Step Pon Di Enemy
Last played on
Ocean Blue
Papa San
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Performer
Last played on
Only Jah Mercy
Papa San
Only Jah Mercy
Only Jah Mercy
Last played on
A Wha
Papa San
A Wha
A Wha
Last played on
Strange Things Are Happening
Papa San
Strange Things Are Happening
Perdominant (Machinedrum Remix)
Papa San
Perdominant (Machinedrum Remix)
Perdominant (Machinedrum Remix)
Last played on
Strange
Papa San
Strange
Strange
Last played on
God Love
Papa San
God Love
God Love
Last played on
Maddy Maddy Cry
Papa San
Maddy Maddy Cry
Maddy Maddy Cry
Last played on
Magnificent
Papa San
Magnificent
Magnificent
Last played on
Dance Hall Good To We
Papa San
Dance Hall Good To We
Dance Hall Good To We
Last played on
People R U Ready (Acapella)
Papa San
People R U Ready (Acapella)
People R U Ready (Acapella)
Last played on
Perdominant (Machinedrum Remix)
Papa San
Perdominant (Machinedrum Remix)
Perdominant (Machinedrum Remix)
Last played on
DJ Business
Papa San
DJ Business
DJ Business
Last played on
Papa San Links
