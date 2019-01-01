Ruth LoweBorn 12 August 1914. Died 4 January 1981
Ruth Lowe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e10cab5c-c6d3-472e-9df6-623899894a6c
Ruth Lowe Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Lowe (August 12, 1914 – January 4, 1981) was a Canadian pianist and songwriter. She wrote the song "I'll Never Smile Again" after her husband died during surgery. The song was later covered by many artists, including Frank Sinatra and The Ink Spots.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruth Lowe Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist