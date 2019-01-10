Flo & Eddie a comedic musical duo consisting of Mark Volman (Flo, short for "Phlorescent Leech") and Howard Kaylan (Eddie).

The two were the original founding members of the Top 40 rock group the Turtles. After the Turtles dissolved, Volman and Kaylan first joined the Mothers of Invention as Phlorescent Leech & Eddie. Contractual restrictions imposed early in their career prevented Volman and Kaylan from using the name "the Turtles", as well as their own names, in a musical context.