Robert AshfieldBorn 28 July 1911. Died 30 December 2006
Robert Ashfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e107b2f9-9f7a-42de-977e-cf685d183c23
Robert Ashfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Ashfield (28 July 1911 – 30 December 2006) was an English cathedral organist, choirmaster and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Ashfield Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist