Screaming Lord SutchBorn 10 November 1940. Died 16 June 1999
David Edward Sutch (10 November 1940 – 16 June 1999), also known as 3rd Earl of Harrow, or simply Screaming Lord Sutch, was an English musician and serial parliamentary candidate. He was the founder of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party and served as its leader from 1983 to 1999, during which time he stood in numerous parliamentary elections. He holds the record for losing more than 40 elections in which he stood from 1963 to 1997. As a singer he variously worked with Keith Moon, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Ritchie Blackmore, Charlie Watts and Nicky Hopkins.
Screaming Lord Sutch Tracks
Jack The Ripper
Jack The Ripper
Would You Believe
Would You Believe
Dracula's Daughter
Dracula's Daughter
'Til The Following Night
'Til The Following Night
I'm a Hog for You
I'm a Hog for You
Come back baby
Come back baby
Dont You Just Know It
Dont You Just Know It
I'm A Hog For You Baby
I'm A Hog For You Baby
Honey Hush
Honey Hush
Monster In Black Tights
Monster In Black Tights
She's Fallen In Love with a Monsterman
Flashing Light
Flashing Light
Good Golly Miss Molly
Good Golly Miss Molly
All Black And Hairy
All Black And Hairy
Monster Rock
Monster Rock
