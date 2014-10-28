New Politics is a Danish rock band from Copenhagen, formed in 2009. It currently consists of David Boyd, Søren Hansen, and Louis Vecchio. The band's sound has been described as a blend of "punk, pop, and electronically induced dance rock". They have released four albums: New Politics in 2010, A Bad Girl in Harlem in 2013, Vikings in 2015 and Lost in Translation in 2017 and are best known for their singles "Yeah Yeah Yeah" and "Harlem".