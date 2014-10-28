New PoliticsFormed 2009
New Politics
2009
New Politics Biography (Wikipedia)
New Politics is a Danish rock band from Copenhagen, formed in 2009. It currently consists of David Boyd, Søren Hansen, and Louis Vecchio. The band's sound has been described as a blend of "punk, pop, and electronically induced dance rock". They have released four albums: New Politics in 2010, A Bad Girl in Harlem in 2013, Vikings in 2015 and Lost in Translation in 2017 and are best known for their singles "Yeah Yeah Yeah" and "Harlem".
New Politics Tracks
Harlem
New Politics
Harlem
Harlem
Berlin
New Politics
Berlin
Berlin
