The WombatsUK indie rock band. Formed 2003
The Wombats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wombats are an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 2003. The band is composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Matthew Murphy, drummer Dan Haggis and bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen and has been since its inception. The band is signed to 14th Floor Records in the United Kingdom and Bright Antenna in the United States. The Wombats' albums have sold over 1 million copies worldwide.
The group met while they were in university and released several EPs before their 2006 album Girls, Boys and Marsupials, which was only released in Japan. Their debut studio album A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation was released the following year, featuring some tracks first released on Girls, Boys and Marsupials. After releasing another EP in 2008 touring for three years, the band released their second album This Modern Glitch in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the single "Your Body Is a Weapon" was released ahead of their third album Glitterbug, which was not released until mid-2015. The band released their fourth album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, on 9 February 2018.
- The Wombats - Moving To New York (Reading + Leeds 2018)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jfvpw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jfvpw.jpg2018-08-25T17:31:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Fridayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jg2dm
The Wombats - Moving To New York (Reading + Leeds 2018)
- The Wombats - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04658yh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04658yh.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZElectro pop post-punk hits from the Liverpudlian trio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0465jsk
The Wombats - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
Let's Dance to Joy Division
Kill the Director
Is This Christmas?
Bee Sting
Pink Lemonade
Give Me a Try
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Live Lounge: The Wombats
Glastonbury: 2011
Live Lounge: Wombats
