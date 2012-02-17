Hyro the HeroAmerican rapper. Born 18 July 1987
Hyro the Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1047bc2-d71e-4b65-81ad-3cc6270cfeec
Hyro the Hero Biography (Wikipedia)
Hyro the Hero (born Hyron Fenton, July 18, 1987), formerly known as Hyro Da Hero, is an American rapper from Houston, TX, currently residing in Los Angeles, CA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hyro the Hero Tracks
Sort by
We Still Popular
Hyro the Hero
We Still Popular
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Still Popular
Last played on
Ghetto Ambiance
Hyro the Hero
Ghetto Ambiance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping Giants
Hyro the Hero
Sleeping Giants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping Giants
Last played on
Section 8
Hyro the Hero
Section 8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Section 8
Last played on
Beam Me Up Scotty
Hyro the Hero
Beam Me Up Scotty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Worlds Stage
Hyro the Hero
The Worlds Stage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beam Me Up
Hyro the Hero
Beam Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beam Me Up
Last played on
Glimpse Into New America
Hyro the Hero
Glimpse Into New America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hyro the Hero Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ed Sheeran reveals when we can expect his next album!
-
Ed Sheeran chats to Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo
-
Ed Sheeran on the fate of the ‘Castle On The Hill’
-
Which star has Ed Sheeran just been recording with?
-
Ed Sheeran
-
Ed Sheeran is No.1!
-
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
-
Ed Sheeran
-
Ed Sheeran wants to make cakes with Val from GBBO
-
How did Ed Sheeran go from his first Glastonbury to Pyramid Stage headliner?
Back to artist