SulkCanadian pop/rock/dance music group featuring vocalist Sherrie Lea. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2001
Sulk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e101ee4a-ff0a-4201-b65a-7c21468cb4fc
Sulk Biography (Wikipedia)
Sulk was a Canadian pop/rock/dance music group featuring vocalist Sherrie Lea (Laird) and producer/songwriter Blair O'Halloran.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sulk Tracks
Sort by
Back In Bloom
Sulk
Back In Bloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In Bloom
Last played on
Sulk Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Most fun ever on tour with those guys" - Noel Gallagher on partying hard with U2
-
Ride's low-key 30th anniversary plans
-
How did Ride sample space on their new single?
-
"I've been sacked a few times" - Liz was joined by The Verve's Nick McCabe & Simon Jones
-
"You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearance
-
Ride
-
“We put the problems we had back then down to youth” – The reformation of Ride
-
"A love affair that lasts to this day" - Hear how Guy discovered the Stone Roses in the back of an Austin Allegro.
-
Ride
-
Ride - The Beauty of the Barrowlands
Back to artist