Loose EndsUK R&B group. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1990
Loose Ends
1980
Loose Ends Biography (Wikipedia)
Loose Ends was a successful British R&B band that had several urban contemporary hits. The trio was formed in London in 1980, initially comprising vocalist and guitarist Carl McIntosh, vocalist Jane Eugene, and keyboard player, writer and founder Steve Nichol. The latter two left the group in 1989 due to poor progression and since their departure the newer Loose Ends sound has gained higher chart positions globally and a wider fan base in the R&B genre through Carl McIntosh's production skills.
Loose Ends Tracks
Love's Got Me
Love's Got Me
Hangin' On A String
Hangin' On A String
Stay A Little While
Stay A Little While
Slow Down
Slow Down
Hangin' On A String (Contemplating)
Hangin' On A String (Contemplating)
Hanging On A String
Hanging On A String
Tell Me What You Want
Tell Me What You Want
Magic Touch
Magic Touch
Gonna Make You Mine
Gonna Make You Mine
Hanging On A String (Contemplating)
Hanging On A String (Contemplating)
Stay
Stay
