Loose Ends was a successful British R&B band that had several urban contemporary hits. The trio was formed in London in 1980, initially comprising vocalist and guitarist Carl McIntosh, vocalist Jane Eugene, and keyboard player, writer and founder Steve Nichol. The latter two left the group in 1989 due to poor progression and since their departure the newer Loose Ends sound has gained higher chart positions globally and a wider fan base in the R&B genre through Carl McIntosh's production skills.