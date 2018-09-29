Polly ScattergoodBorn 18 October 1986
Polly Scattergood
1986-10-18
Polly Scattergood Biography (Wikipedia)
Polly Scattergood (born 18 October 1986, Wivenhoe, Essex, England), is a British singer-songwriter. She has been described as ethereal, dark, intense and quirky, while her musical style has been described as "early 21st century electro-dance-pop of London proper". Scattergood's debut album, self-titled, was released in spring 2009 in the United Kingdom and United States. It received mixed but generally positive reviews. Arrows was Scattergood's second studio album, it was produced by Ken Thomas and Jolyon Thomas and released in Autumn 2013. Arrows received positive reviews in the media with The Independent, Rolling Stone and Mojo each awarding it four stars.
Polly Scattergood Tracks
And All Went Dark (feat. Polly Scattergood)
Chris Liebing
And All Went Dark (feat. Polly Scattergood)
And All Went Dark (feat. Polly Scattergood)
Video Killed The Radio Star
Polly Scattergood
Video Killed The Radio Star
Video Killed The Radio Star
Other Too Endless
Polly Scattergood
Other Too Endless
Other Too Endless
Subsequently Lost
Polly Scattergood
Subsequently Lost
Subsequently Lost
Cocoon
Polly Scattergood
Cocoon
Cocoon
Falling
Polly Scattergood
Falling
Falling
The Look Of Love
Polly Scattergood
The Look Of Love
The Look Of Love
Wanderlust
Polly Scattergood
Wanderlust
Wanderlust
Disco Damaged Kid
Polly Scattergood
Disco Damaged Kid
Disco Damaged Kid
I Am Strong
Polly Scattergood
I Am Strong
I Am Strong
Please Don't Touch
Polly Scattergood
Please Don't Touch
Please Don't Touch
Unforgiving Arms
Polly Scattergood
Unforgiving Arms
Unforgiving Arms
Bunny Club
Polly Scattergood
Bunny Club
Bunny Club
Bunny Club - The Chatterley's Single Mix
Polly Scattergood
Bunny Club - The Chatterley's Single Mix
Bunny Club - The Chatterley's Single Mix
Unforgiving Arms (Record of the Week)
Polly Scattergood
Unforgiving Arms (Record of the Week)
Unforgiving Arms (Pick n Mix Contender)
Polly Scattergood
Unforgiving Arms (Pick n Mix Contender)
Please Don't Touch (Live on The Janice Long Show)
Polly Scattergood
Please Don't Touch (Live on The Janice Long Show)
Please Don't Touch (radio edit)
Polly Scattergood
Please Don't Touch (radio edit)
Please Don't Touch (radio edit)
