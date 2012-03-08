The Exploding HeartsFormed 2001. Disbanded 20 July 2003
2001
The Exploding Hearts were an influential American punk rock and power pop band formed in Portland, Oregon, United States, in 2001. The band was composed of vocalist/guitarist Adam Cox, bassist Matt Fitzgerald, guitarist Terry Six, and drummer Jeremy Gage.
Shortly after the release of their debut studio album, Guitar Romantic, Cox, Fitzgerald, and Gage were killed in a car accident on July 20, 2003, after which the band ceased to exist.
I'm a Pretender
I'm a Pretender
I'm a Pretender
