Black Water County, Skinny Lister, Tankus the Henge, Ferocious Dog, Gaz Brookfield, Buster Shuffle, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, The Wood Burning Savages, The Leylines, The Hawkmen, Nick Parker, Skimmity Hitchers, Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band, Husky Tones, John D Revelator, Palooka 5, Imprints (Bristol, UK), DJ Dapper Dan and The Surfin Birds UK

Unknown venue, Weston-super-mare, UK