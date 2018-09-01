John Lawrence is a Welsh musician. He was a founding member of Gorky's Zygotic Mynci, but left the band in 1999, prior to the release of the band's sixth album Spanish Dance Troupe. As a solo artist, he has sometimes gone by the name Infinity Chimps.

In early 2011 Lawrence recorded a session for Adam Walton on BBC Introducing, backed by the then-new band Shy and the Fight.

In 2013 he released new material in collaboration with singer Jaci Williams. He's also been producing Tree of Wolves's material, their debut due in 2014.

Lawrence produced folk musician Chris Jones's debut album, Dacw'r Tannau, released in September 2014. He's also worked with Band Pres Llareggub on their first EP, which was released in April 2015, and with Nia Morgan on her upcoming new album.

Lawrence released a new solo album, Songs from the Precipice, on 7 September 2015 via his website.