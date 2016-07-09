Ingrid JensenJazz trumpet. Born 12 January 1966
Ingrid Jensen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqljw.jpg
1966-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0f80803-4a23-4db9-a849-39c3b6803f0e
Ingrid Jensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingrid Jensen (born January 12, 1966 in North Vancouver, British Columbia) is a Canadian jazz trumpet player. She has been nominated for several Juno awards, winning one for her first album, Vernal Fields.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ingrid Jensen Tracks
Sort by
Higher Grounds
Ingrid Jensen
Higher Grounds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqljw.jpglink
Higher Grounds
Last played on
Everytime We Say Goodbye
Ingrid Jensen
Everytime We Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqljw.jpglink
Everytime We Say Goodbye
Last played on
Ingrid Jensen Links
Back to artist