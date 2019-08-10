Brian TorffBorn 16 March 1954
Brian Torff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0f7cd62-0567-4cd7-b2c8-73523dd85cec
Brian Torff Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Q. Torff (born March 16, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American jazz double-bassist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Torff Tracks
Sort by
Soon It's Gonna Rain
George Shearing
Soon It's Gonna Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Soon It's Gonna Rain
Last played on
Back to artist