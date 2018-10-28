Tom BukovacBorn 20 December 1968
Tom Bukovac (born December 20, 1968) is an American session musician and producer. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in nearby Willowick, Ohio. He has been a Nashville-based musician since 1992.
